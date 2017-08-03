Post-Wrestlemania matches being advertised

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Here is a list of matches currently being advertised for the Friday, April 14th live event in Providence, Rhode Island:

*Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

*Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

*Raw Tag Team championship: New Day vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus vs. Gallows & Anderson

*Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe

*WWE Raw Women's champ Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax

*Finn Balor vs. Rusev (with Lana)

*Big Show vs. Jinder Mahal

*Rich Swann vs. WWE Cruiserweight champ Neville

While this could be an indication of future storyline directions, it should always be noted that the card is subject to change.







Aaron Rift's Plug
