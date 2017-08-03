WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > WWE statement on death of "Outlaw" Ron Bass
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/08/2017 at 10:30 AM

WWE issued the following statement on Tuesday night regarding the death of "Outlaw" Ron Bass:

WWE is saddened to learn that Ronald Heard, known to sports-entertainment fans as “Outlaw” Ron Bass, has passed away at the age of 68.

Debuting in 1975, the tough Texan performed in several NWA territories, including Jim Crockett Promotions and Florida Championship Wrestling.

It was in 1987 that Bass rose to national fame in WWE. With his ruthless attitude and dreaded bullwhip, Bass battled against classic fan favorites like Junkyard Dog and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake. He even claimed a pinfall victory over a young Shawn Michaels in the 1988 King of the Ring tournament.

Following his retirement from the ring in 1991, Bass earned a bachelor’s degree from Arkansas State University and became a successful construction equipment salesman.

WWE extends its condolences to Heard’s family, friends and fans.







