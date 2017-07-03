WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Updated card for Wrestlemania 33
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/07/2017

Coming off this week's Smackdown Live, here is the official card for Wrestlemania 33:

* The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Championship Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

* WWE United States Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair

* RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass or Sheamus & Cesaro

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss vs. The Smackdown Live Women’s Roster

* Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

While not officially announced, John Cena/Nikki Bella vs. The Miz/Maryse, AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon, and Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin are expected to be confirmed soon.







