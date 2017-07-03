WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > "Outlaw" Ron Bass passes away; WWE edits chants
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/07/2017 at 08:51 PM

- According to PWInsider.com, former WWF and NWA star “Outlaw” Ron Bass has passed away at the age of 68. Bass reportedly had a burst appendix and since he didn't get treatment right away, it ended up being fatal. Bass is perhaps best remembered for his feud with Brutus Beefcake in late 1988.

- Several people have sent word that WWE edited out the "Roman sucks" chants from the YouTube version of Roman Reigns' confrontation with The Undertaker.









