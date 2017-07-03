WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  WWE Smackdown Live results for 3/7/17
03/07/2017

- Smackdown Live kicked off with Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan. Regarding who should face Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania, Bryan argued for Orton while Shane argued for AJ Styles. It was announced that AJ Styles would face Randy Orton to determine Wyatt's opponent and that was the segment.

- James Ellsworth cut a promo on John Cena and then brought out his friend who is a girl, Carmella.

- John Cena/Nikki Bella vs. James Ellsworth/Carmella. The Miz and Maryse came out. Due to the distraction, Nikki got kicked by Carmella. Miz and Maryse were on commentary. Nikki tagged in Cena and Ellsworth was forced to get in the ring. Cena took down Ellsworth and Nikki punched Carmella. Cena and Nikki hit stereo AAs and submissions to win the match. Miz and Maryse attacked Cena and Nikki after the match. After the match, Miz cut a promo on Cena making Nikki sign a contract to be his girlfriend and said that is not what true love is. Miz said that Cena only does what is best for his brand.

- Randy Orton cut a promo said said AJ Styles should be afraid and should run.

- Curt Hawkins called out Dean Ambrose. Ambrose came out and punched Hawkins. Ambrose cut a promo on Baron Corbin. Corbin said he will face Ambrose when he's ready and Ambrose left the ring. On his way to the back, Ambrose hit the Dirty Deeds on Hawkins.

- Mojo Rawley did an interview and had a confrontation with Dolph Ziggler.

- Dean Ambrose went looking for Baron Corbin backstage. Corbin attacked Ambrose with a pipe and then crushed Ambrose with a forklift.

- Alexa Bliss came out and talked about going through all of the Smackdown women and referred to Becky Lynch as the Chucky Doll. Becky came out and challenged Alexa for Wrestlemania. Natalya came out and said Becky is not in her league. Alexa said Natalya has been using catnip if she thinks she is getting a title shot. Mickie said she is the one that is going to get the title shot. Daniel Bryan came out and said Alexa would defend her title against every available Smackdown Live talent at Wrestlemania.

- Alexa and Mickie vs. Becky and Natalya. Natalya turned on Becky which led to Alexa scoring the victory. After the match, Mickie took out Alexa with a kick and held up the title.

- Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles with the winner facing Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania. AJ Styles cut a promo before the match and said he's been disrespected yet Orton gets rewarded for burning down a man's house. Orton got the win with the RKO to secure his spot against Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania.







