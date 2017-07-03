WWE RAW viewership for 3/6/17

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


The March 6th 2017 edition of RAW did 3.22 million viewers overall. This is up from last week's 3.09 million viewers. This show was coming off the Fastlane PPV.

Below is the hourly breakdown:

8PM: 3.318 million viewers
9PM: 3.380 million viewers
10PM: 2.950 million viewers

    Latest WWE
