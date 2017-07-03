WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Latest on Shelton Benjamin's recovery
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/07/2017 at 10:41 AM

Shelton Benjamin, who had surgery this past September to repair a torn rotator cuff, posted the following update on his recovery:










Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Rift's ongoing coverage of 3/7/17 SD Live
  • WWE RAW viewership for 3/6/17
  • Goldberg responds to a fan's negative comments
  • Latest on Shelton Benjamin's recovery
  • Notes from RAW: CM Punk, Backlash
  • AJ on internet spoilers and facing Angle in WWE
  • WWE RAW results for 3/6/17
  • Backstage heat on Rusev? Show vs. Shaq update
  • Rick Rude officially announced for WWE HOF
  • WWE hypes up Goldberg vs. Lesnar
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Fastlane 2017 on March 5th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]