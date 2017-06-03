WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > WWE RAW results for 3/6/17
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/06/2017 at 07:37 PM

- RAW opened with a Chris Jericho promo. Jericho mentioned that Chicago was where Y2J was born and is also the site of his resurrection. Jericho called out Kevin Owens and Owens came out. Owens said Jericho was never his best friend. Owens said he used Jericho because Jericho was gullible. Owens said Jericho became a burden when Jericho accepted Goldberg's challenge on Owens' behalf. Owens said the biggest mistake he made was allowing Jericho to walk away after the Festival of Friendship. Jericho said he doesn't need Owens as his friend because he's got the friends of Jericho and they cheer him on, man. Jericho challenged Owens for Wrestlemania and Owens accepted the challenge. The two of them got into a brawl and Samoa Joe attacked Jericho. Zayn made the save for Jericho.

- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn. Owens picked up the win with popup powebomb.

- Neville vs. Rich Swann for the Cruiserweight title. They had a very good match with a lot of high impact moves but that didn't stop fans from chanting for CM Punk and Austin Aries. Neville won the match by submission. After the match, Aries interviewed Neville and the crowd chanted for Aries again. Neville said he's beaten everyone and Aries says the WWE Universe might disagree with them. Neville said Aries is delusion if Aries thinks he is on Neville's level. Aries responded by punching Neville in the face and sending Neville out of the ring.

- Goldberg came out for his Universal Title victory promo. Goldberg thanked the fans but got a very mixed reaction. The crowd chanted CM Punk at Goldberg and he responded with "yeah, I hear you!" At this point, Paul Heyman came out and said he was not alone. Brock Lesnar came out to confront Goldberg. Heyman said it's a spoiler than Lesnar will win the title and said Goldberg would be Lesnar's bitch. As Goldberg reacted, Lesnar attacked Goldberg with an F5.

- Anderson and Gallows vs. Enzo and Cass for the tag team titles. Enzo/Cass got another shot because of the controversy finish at Fastlane. Sheamus and Cesaro were at ringside and had a confrontation with Enzo and Cass. Cesaro clotheslined Anderson by mistake which caused a DQ. All three teams started fighting and Sheamus/Cesaro were the last team standing in the ring.

- Backstage, Mick Foley made Cesaro/Sheamus vs. Enzo/Cass for next week. The winners will face Anderson/Gallows at Wrestlemania.

- Tozawa vs. Daivari. Tozawa won with the German Suplex. Tozawa called out Brian Kendrick. Kendrick said he would have an answer for Tozawa on 205 Live.

- New Day vs. Shining Stars. New Day won in quick fashion.

- Mick Foley came to the ring and called out Bayley. Bayley felt bad about what happened at Fastlane but Foley told her that she would go to Wrestlemania. Sasha Banks came out and challenged Bayley for the title. Charlotte came out and said Sasha has been using Bayley. Charlotte said there is a conspiracy and she is a victim. Stephanie McMahon came out. When the fans started chanting for CM Punk, Stephanie said the Chicago fans are losers just like him. Stephanie made Bayley vs. Sasha Banks for tonight. If Sasha wins, she'll be in the title match at Wrestlemania with Charlotte and if she loses, Charlotte gets the one-on-one match.

- Bayley vs. Sasha Banks. Charlotte was on commentary but came down to ringside. Charlotte tried to help Bayley but it backfired and Sasha won by submission. Charlotte took out both Sasha and Bayley after the match.

- A video package was shown of Seth Rollins' rehab. Triple H was interviewed and praised the world class care that Rollins is getting. HHH said Rollins is stupid for not listening to the doctors that say he can't compete at Wrestlemania.

- A video package was shown for the return of Emma.

- Samoa Joe vs. Chris Jericho. Joe choked out Jericho on the outside and got back in the ring to take a count-out victory. After the match, Joe brought Jericho back in the ring and Jericho hit a codebreaker.

- Braun Strowman called out Roman Reigns but The Undertaker came out instead. They had a staredown and Strowman left the ring.







