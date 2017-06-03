  NoDQ.com > WWE > Backstage heat on Rusev? Show vs. Shaq update

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/06/2017 at 04:12 PM

- Regarding his decisive loss to The Big Show at Fastlane, there has been some speculation that there is heat on Rusev, perhaps due to cutting his hair. There was also a rumor about Rusev taking some time off after he sent out the following tweet:




- During his latest podcast, Shaq gave an update on the status of his proposed match with The Big Show at Wrestlemania 33:

“I’ve talked to somebody high up in the organization, and they – we’re back talking again. I just want the people to know it had nothing to do with me, despite what you hear.”







