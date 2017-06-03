WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > WWE hypes up Goldberg vs. Lesnar
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/06/2017 at 11:52 AM

WWE issued the following to hype up Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 33:

As if the long-awaited mega rematch between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 wasn’t already big enough, the stakes have been heightened following Goldberg’s triumph at WWE Fastlane.

Now, The Beast Incarnate is out for not only redemption on Sunday, April 2, but also Goldberg’s newly won Universal Championship.

Despite his world-beater bona fides, The Conqueror has never defeated his decorated opponent. Indeed, Goldberg has had Lesnar’s number since the first time they locked horns, at WrestleMania XX. After more than a decade away from WWE, Goldberg returned last fall and destroyed Lesnar in shocking fashion at Survivor Series, thrashing The Conqueror in one minute and 26 seconds.

Lesnar’s advocate, Paul Heyman, chalked up the loss to The Beast taking Goldberg too lightly and nothing more. Yet at Royal Rumble, Goldberg enjoyed the upper hand again, eliminating Lesnar from the event’s eponymous 30-Superstar brawl.

No one else has thrived against Lesnar the way Goldberg has. Lesnar, a four-time WWE Champion, has carved out a career of destruction. Among his many accomplishments since returning to WWE in 2012, Lesnar ended The Undertaker’s once unbreakable WrestleMania Streak, demolished John Cena and bludgeoned Randy Orton to the point of referee stoppage.

Goldberg, however, has proven to be an unbeatable foe, so far.

Will Lesnar’s luck change when he battles Goldberg for Raw’s top championship, at WWE’s biggest event of the year, no less? Or can Goldberg further cement his incredible legacy, putting an exclamation point on his career with another victory against The Beast?

Find out which iconic behemoth comes out on top when Universal Champion Goldberg meets Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2, live on the award-winning WWE Network.







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • WWE RAW results for 3/6/17
  • Backstage heat on Rusev? Show vs. Shaq update
  • Rick Rude officially announced for WWE HOF
  • WWE hypes up Goldberg vs. Lesnar
  • Why Goldberg/Owens was only 21 seconds
  • WWE Fastlane 2017 PPV results
  • Final card for tonight's Fastlane PPV
  • Amazon accidentally spoils WWE Fastlane?
  • Possible major spoiler for Fastlane/RAW
  • Big Show comments on Reigns' ability
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Fastlane 2017 on March 5th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]