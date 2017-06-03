WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Why Goldberg/Owens was only 21 seconds
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/06/2017

Regarding the Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens match at WWE Fastlane lasting only 21 seconds, there are a few reported reasons for this happening.

The first reason is the obvious one with WWE fearing that Goldberg and Owens would have a bad match if it went on for too long. There is still the concern that Goldberg cannot work a match of any significant length.

Another reason is that WWE didn't want to risk an injury to Goldberg heading into Wrestlemania 33. With all the hype surrounding Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania, the last thing WWE would need is Goldberg getting hurt.










