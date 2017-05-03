WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  WWE Fastlane 2017 PPV results
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/05/2017 at 07:19 PM

- Rich Swann and Tozawa vs. Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar. This was the kickoff match. Swann got the pinfall victory on Dar with a Phoenix splash off the top rope.

- The main card kicked off with Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn. Joe dominated the match early. Zayn was able to hit the Blue Thunder Bomb but Joe kicked out. Zayn got some offensive but in the end Joe choked out Zayn to pick up the victory.

- Backstage, Bayley challenged Charlotte to not have Dana Brooke interfere. Nia Jax showed up and said she would take the title from Bayley if Charlotte didn't.

- Anderson and Gallows vs. Enzo and Cass for the RAW tag team titles. Enzo and Cass almost won the titles but Gallows was able to make the save at the last second. For the finish, Anderson pinned Enzo. Enzo had his foot on the ropes but Anderson pushed the foot off.

- Backstage, Mick Foley was talking to Stephanie McMahon on the phone. Stephanie was stuck at the airport. She told Foley that she wanted him to make sure the Women's and Universal title matches didn't have shenanigans.

- Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax. Nia dominated early in the match and had Sasha in a torture rack at one point. Sasha was able to break out and get the Banks statement on. However, Nia was able to break out of it. Just when it looked like Nia was going to win, Sasha did a bridged roll-up to pick up the victory.

- Rusev and Jinder Mahal were set to compete in separate singles matches but argued who would go first. Both came to the ring and got into a brawl. Mahal got the best of Rusev so it was Mahal vs. Cesaro. The fans recognized this as a filler match and it had little crowd heat as a result. Cesaro picked up the win. After the match, Rusev took out Mahal and then Big Show came out.

- Big Show vs. Rusev. The crowd chanted USA. Show had some early offense but Rusev was able to get Show down on the mat. Show made his comeback and won the match with three chokeslams and a knockout punch.

- Neville vs. Jack Gallagher for the WWE Cruiserweight title. Gallagher got a nearfall with two headbutts but was unable to hook the leg. Neville retained the title with the red arrow.

- Backstage, Paul Heyman cut a promo and said Brock Lesnar may or may not be in the building. Heyman said regardless of who wins between Owens and Goldberg, Lesnar will win in the end.

- New Day came out with an ice cream cart and did a promo.

- Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman. Reigns got mostly boos and was wearing new shoes with white on the bottom. Reigns kept trying to get Strowman off his feet. Strowman missed a big boot and went over the top rope. The fight went to the outside and Strowman powerslammed Reigns through the announce table. Back in the ring, Reigns recovered and hit the spear but Strowman kicked out. Strowman attempted a splash from the top rope but missed. Reigns won with a 2nd spear.

- Bayley vs. Charlotte for the RAW Women's Title. Charlotte did a lot of trash talking, calling Bayley a fan and asking where Sasha was. Charlotte hit a moonsault but Bayley kicked out. Sasha ended up coming out when Charlotte had the match won. Bayley ended up picking up the victory to end Charlotte's streak.

- Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens. Owens kept stalling for time before the match officially began. Jericho's music hit, Jericho appeared, and the bell finally rang. Goldberg hit the spear and jackhammer to win in a 21 second match to win the WWE Universal Title.







