  Final card for tonight's Fastlane PPV
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/05/2017 at 11:28 AM

Stay tuned to NoDQ.com tonight for my live coverage of WWE Fastlane. Here is the final card for the show:

Universal Title: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Cruiserweight Title: Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher

Tag Team Titles: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass

Women's Title: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe

Kickoff match: Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa vs. The Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar







