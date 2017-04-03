WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Possible major spoiler for Fastlane/RAW
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/04/2017 at 11:13 AM

According to PWInsider.com, The Undertaker is expected to appear on WWE television this week to start the build for his Wrestlemania 33 match.

As previously noted, Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns has been heavily rumored for the PPV. At the Royal Rumble, it was Reigns that eliminated Undertaker from the match.

It's also possible that Undertaker could appear at the Fastlane PPV and get involved in the Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman match. There has been a recent shift in betting odds at BetWrestling.com with Strowman now being a -2000 favorite against Reigns who is now a +1000 underdog. There is also -200 odds on Undertaker appearing at ringside.

