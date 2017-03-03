WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > WWE issues statement on Jack Swagger's status
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/03/2017 at 02:17 PM

In response to Jack Swagger being advertised for indy events, WWE issued the following statement about Swagger's status with the company:

“Jack Swagger has not been granted a release from his WWE contract. When he is granted his release, Jack Swagger will remain under exclusive contract to WWE for 90 days and will be compensated accordingly during that period.”

As you can see below, Swagger is being advertised against Alberto El Patron for an upcoming indy event:









Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • The Hardys in talks with WWE about return
  • WWE issues statement on Jack Swagger's status
  • Huge match announced for SD Live
  • Update on Jack Swagger; Plans for Harper
  • Latest on The Rock calling CM Punk segment
  • Angle on if he can pass a physical
  • Sasha talks about negative fan reactions
  • Big Show frustrated about Wrestlemania status
  • Breaking news: Jack Swagger gone from WWE
  • Angle Scheduled For RAW/SD Live After WM 33
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Fastlane 2017 on March 5th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]