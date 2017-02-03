WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Update on Jack Swagger; Plans for Harper
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/02/2017 at 05:32 PM

- Coming off the news that Jack Swagger asked for his release from WWE, Swagger is already being advertised for a non-WWE event. At this point, WWE has not officially announced Swagger's departure but it could happen tomorrow.




- Regarding Luke Harper, there is a rumor going around about having Harper be realigned with Bray Wyatt leading up to Wrestlemania. Apparently there was a push to have Harper added to the Wrestlemania match with Wyatt and Randy Orton but Vince McMahon decided against it.







