WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Latest on The Rock calling CM Punk segment
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/02/2017 at 03:13 PM

Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, who was backstage at the February 20th RAW in Los Angeles, gave his first-hand account of what happened when The Rock attempted to call CM Punk:

"Obviously there was controversy over The Rock calling CM Punk. I was up in the gorilla position when all that was going down... I'm not going to say who was on the headset saying, cut his mic, cut his mic. Doesn't he realize we're in a lawsuit with this guy? But nobody was really, like mad mad. But it was just like, come on. It was one of those things."

You can check out Waltman's podcast below:









Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Update on Jack Swagger; Plans for Harper
  • Latest on The Rock calling CM Punk segment
  • Angle on if he can pass a physical
  • Sasha talks about negative fan reactions
  • Big Show frustrated about Wrestlemania status
  • Breaking news: Jack Swagger gone from WWE
  • Angle Scheduled For RAW/SD Live After WM 33
  • Betting Odds For WWE Fastlane
  • WWE SD Live results for 2/28/17
  • Big rumor about Kurt Angle's future in WWE
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Fastlane 2017 on March 5th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]