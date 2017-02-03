WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Sasha talks about negative fan reactions
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/02/2017 at 01:39 PM

Sasha Banks recently did an interview with Gorilla Position podcast host James Delow and here are the highlights...

On her on-screen character: “When the camera is on, I am 100 percent this larger than life character. But when I come home I am this private, shy girl who feels like she is getting to live her dream every day. Sasha on TV is everything I wish I could be in normal life – being her has actually helped me and given me the confidence to stand up for myself.”

On negative fan reactions: “Ultimately their opinion does not affect me because regardless [of what it is], they’re talking about me. Love me or hate me, you’re talking about me. You’re invested in me, that’s why you’re mentioning my name. You’re going to see the match regardless. Whether you’re for it or against it, you’re watching it and you’re talking about it.”

On her dream goal: “I am making it happen for myself and doing everything I have ever set my mind on – but I want more. Wrestling in Japan is one thing but main-eventing WrestleMania is the dream goal.”

On wanting to be the best: “When I was 10 I wrote in my journal that I wanted to be the greatest women’s wrestler of all time and that I wanted to change the definition of what it was to be a Diva in WWE. The fact we are now not Divas but Superstars, are getting opportunities like the guys and are making history means there are so many emotions.”

Click here for the full article.







