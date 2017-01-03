Breaking news: Jack Swagger gone from WWE

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/01/2017 at 04:45 PM

Jack Swagger appeared on Chael Sonnen's podcast and announced that he asked for a release from WWE and they granted his request. Swagger said his decision came down to contract negotiations not being in his favor.

"They were way off and they didn't value me at what I thought I was valued at."

Swagger started off in WWE as part of the ECW brand. After winning the ECW Title, Swagger would go on to win Money in the Bank in 2010 and capture the World Heavyweight Title. Later in his WWE career, Swagger would be paired up with Zeb Colter and began using the "We The People" phrase. Swagger was brought to the Smackdown brand last year but only made a few appearances before disappearing off television.

