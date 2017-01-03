WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Angle Scheduled For RAW/SD Live After WM 33
Posted by Steve Carrier on 03/01/2017 at 12:18 PM

It was reported yesterday that Kurt Angle is set to appear at the post-WrestleMania 33 episode of RAW on April 3rd in Orlando Florida.

PWlnsider.com is now reporting that Angle is also scheduled to appear on the post-WrestleMania SmackDown Live episode in Orlando on April 4th. 2017. Angle will be inducted earlier that weekend into the WWE Hall of Fame.

As noted. its being speculated that Angle may take over the role as RAW GM when Mick Foley is out recovering from hip surgery. We will keep you updated on Angle's status as we receive details.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Big Show frustrated about Wrestlemania status
  • Breaking news: Jack Swagger gone from WWE
  • Angle Scheduled For RAW/SD Live After WM 33
  • Betting Odds For WWE Fastlane
  • WWE SD Live results for 2/28/17
  • Big rumor about Kurt Angle's future in WWE
  • Big update on Erick Rowan's WWE status
  • WWE RAW viewership for 2/28/17
  • Latest On Finn Balor's WWE Return
  • Sasha Banks and Matt Hardy have online exchange
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Fastlane 2017 on March 5th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]