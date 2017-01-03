WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Betting Odds For WWE Fastlane
Posted by Steve Carrier on 03/01/2017 at 10:37 AM

Below are the betting odds for Sunday’s WWE Fastlane event, courtesy of Bet Wrestling. These bets will shift several times between now and Sunday. Right now, Goldberg and Charlotte are the favorites to win their matches to capture championship gold.

WWE Universal Championship
Kevin Owens(c) +650 vs Goldberg -1350

WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Bayley(c) +850 vs Charlotte Flair -1750

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson(c) -300 vs Enzo Amore & Big Cass +220

WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (c) -460 vs Jack Gallagher +320

Roman Reigns -150 vs Braun Strowman +110 (Undertaker has odds of -200 to show up at ringside)

Sami Zayn +1000 vs Samoa Joe -2000

