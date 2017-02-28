WWE SD Live results for 2/28/17

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 02/28/2017

- The show opened with Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan reviewing footage of last week's battle royal. AJ Styles started talking trash about Luke Harper with Harper standing right behind AJ.

- Miz TV with John Cena took place. Miz cut off Cena's mic. Miz ranted on Cena costing him opportunities. Miz brought up how he defeated Cena at Wrestlemania 27. Miz said Cena is jealous of him and called Cena a hypocrite for going Hollywood like The Rock. Miz said he's doing all the media appearances for WWE while Cena came back and immediately got a title shot at the Royal Rumble. Miz said he threw out Cena in the Battle Royal to show Cena how Miz has felt for ten years. Cena responded by saying that Miz has made a career out of ripping people off. Cena said if he really wanted to manipulate people, he would be standing in the ring with The Undertaker and not Miz. Maryse slapped Cena and Cena brought out Nikki Bella. Miz and Maryse took off.

- Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James in a two out of three falls match. Mickie picked up the first fall with a DDT. Becky won the second fall with a rollup. Alexa Bliss came out to distract Becky but it backfired and Becky won the third fall via submission.

- Luke Harper cut a backstage promo and said that he is not afraid of Bray Wyatt. Bray then cut his own backstage promo on Harper.

- Alexa Bliss was interviewed about the outcome of Becky vs. Mickie. Alexa did a spoof of an Oscars acceptance speech on being a two-time Women's champion. Natalya showed up and talked about taking Alexa's title.

- AJ Styles was interviewed and said that Harper's feet hit the floor first and is upset that there wasn't another camera angle.

- AJ Styles vs. Luke Harper for the Wrestlemania main event spot. Harper got several near falls on Styles. Styles pinned Harper but Harper's foot was on the ropes. Shane McMahon came out and had the match restarted. Harper tried to kick AJ but AJ moved and Shane got hit by mistake. AJ took advantage of the situation and pinned Harper to win the match.

- Backstage, John Cena and Nikki Bella were interviewed but got interrupted by James Ellsworth and Carmella. A mixed tag match was setup for next week.

- Curt Hawkins was scheduled for a match but Dean Ambrose came out and hit Dirty Deeds on Ambrose. Ambrose said Corbin messing with him is a bad idea. Ambrose called out Corbin and Corbin responded with a backstage promo. Corbin said Ambrose cost him the WWE Title and now Corbin is going to take everything from Ambrose. Ambrose said they are far from finished.

- Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews in a chairs match. Crews attacked Ziggler from behind as Ziggler was making his entrance. Crews laid a chair on Ziggler and hit his standing moonsault but Ziggler kicked out. Crews hit an angle slam onto the chair but Ziggler kicked out again. Ziggler tripped Crews onto the chair throat-first and then crotched Crews onto the chair. Ziggler picked up the victory.

- Bray Wyatt came out and cut a promo on AJ Styles. Randy Orton appeared in the Wyatt compound. Orton revealed Wyatt's world is NOT his and it NEVER was. Orton said he would be facing Wyatt at Wrestlemania and set the compound on fire.







