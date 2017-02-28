WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Big rumor about Kurt Angle's future in WWE
Posted by Aaron Rift on 02/28/2017 at 06:08 PM

There is a rumor going around that Kurt Angle will be making WWE TV appearances starting right after Wrestlemania 33. There is apparently talk about having Angle replace Mick Foley as the RAW General Manager. As previously reported, Foley was recently cleared to have hip surgery and it's being teased on television that Foley won't be GM for much longer.

During a recent interview with Booker T, Angle said he is "near the end" of his career and he wasn't expecting to go into the Hall of Fame for another ten years. Triple H told him that after the HOF ceremony, they would talk about Angle wrestling again. Angle mentioned Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Kevin Owens as some of the names that he would like to work with. Angle said he can still go as good as he ever has but he just can't go on a nightly basis.

You can check out the interview clip below:









