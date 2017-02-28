WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Big update on Erick Rowan's WWE status
Posted by Aaron Rift on 02/28/2017 at 05:30 PM

According to ProWrestlingSheet.com, Erick Rowan has been cleared to return to WWE action. Rowan had surgery back in October to repair a torn rotator cuff.

It's speculated that Rowan will get involved in the Randy Orton/Bray Wyatt storyline. Rowan posted the following teaser video today:










Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • WWE SD Live results for 2/28/17
  • Big rumor about Kurt Angle's future in WWE
  • Big update on Erick Rowan's WWE status
  • WWE RAW viewership for 2/28/17
  • Latest On Finn Balor's WWE Return
  • Sasha Banks and Matt Hardy have online exchange
  • What you didn't see on 2/27/17 RAW
  • Dana Brooke responds to botch on RAW
  • WWE RAW results for 2/27/17
  • Reactions to Beth Phoenix entering WWE HOF
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Fastlane 2017 on March 5th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]