  WWE RAW viewership for 2/28/17
Posted by Aaron Rift on 02/28/2017 at 05:00 PM

The February 27th 2017 edition of RAW did 3.09 million viewers overall. This is down from last week's 3.22 million viewers. This show was built around the final hype for WWE Fastlane.

Below is the hourly breakdown:

8PM: 3,127 million viewers
9PM: 3,233 million viewers
10PM: 2,918 million viewers

Thanks to ShowBuzzDaily.com for the numbers.







