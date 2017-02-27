WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Dana Brooke responds to botch on RAW
Posted by Aaron Rift on 02/27/2017 at 10:18 PM

Twitter account @totaldivaseps posted a gif of Dana Brooke botching a spot on RAW:




Brooke responded to the tweet and also told a fan to "shut up."







Speaking of botches, Kevin Owens messed up at the start of his RAW promo and sent out the following tweet to Maffew Gregg, the creator of the Botchamania videos:










