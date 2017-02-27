WWE RAW results for 2/27/17

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


- WWE RAW kicked off with a promo by Goldberg. Goldberg said he would win the Universal title and he has never failed on a promise. Kevin Owens came out and said he would grab WWE by the throat and show the company by what he's all about. Owens brought up how he defeated John Cena on his first night. Owens brought up other top names he defeated. Owens called the fans sheep for chanting Goldberg's name and Owens said Goldberg is next in evolution of Kevin Owens. Goldberg challenged Owens to a fight and Owens said Green Bay doesn't deserve it. Owens said the Goldberg chants will die on Sunday.

- The New Day did their usual pre-match promo. The Shining Stars came out for a match with New Day. A spoof was done of the Oscars where it was actually Shining Stars against Big Show later. New Day had a card that showed they were facing Rusev and Jinder Mahal.

- New Day vs. Rusev and Jinder Mahal. Woods pinned Mahal with a rollup. Rusev and Mahal argued after the match.

- Backstage, Enzo and Cass were talking about their match and Enzo was being annoying. Samoa Joe confronted Cesaro and Sheamus. Stephanie McMahon called Mick Foley a shell of his former self.

- Tozawa vs. Noam Dar. Tozawa won with a snap German suplex. Kendrick attacked Tozawa from behind after the match.

- Backstage, Samoa Joe asked Mick Foley if he was having a nice day. Foley said Joe has turned into Triple H's puppet. Foley made Joe vs. Cesaro for tonight.

- Charlotte came out for a promo and said Bayley is a one-hit wonder. Bayley came out and said her next dream is to go to Wrestlemania as Women's champion. Sasha came out and Charlotte said Sasha is stealing Bayley's spotlight. Sasha said she is tried of Charlotte's stupid face.

- Bayley and Sasha vs. Charlotte and Nia Jax. Nia pinned Bayley with a leg drop.

- Backstage, Braun Strowman demanded a contract signing with Roman Reigns.

- Cass vs. Luke Gallows. Cass picked up the win with a big boot.

- Sheamus vs. Titus O'Neil. There was a confrontation before RAW that led to this match. Titus attacked Sheamus before the match could start. The bell rang and Sheamus quickly recovered, hit the brogue kick, and picked up the victory.

- Corey Graves interviewed Seth Rollins. Footage was shown of what led up to Rollins getting injured. Rollins came out on a crutch and said that the rehab is going alright but the injury was worse than originally expected. Rollins felt that maybe he deserves what happened. Fans were getting restless and chanted for CM Punk. When asked if he is missing Wrestlemania, Rollins said right now it doesn't look great and it doesn't look like the doctors will clear him. Triple H came out and said Rollins will NOT be at Wrestlemania. Triple H said Rollins bit the hand that fed him. Triple H said he used up Rollins and spit him out. Triple H said Rollins needs to man up and deal with it. Triple H warned Seth Rollins to not show up at Wrestlemania & call him out. HHH said if that happens, it will be the last thing Rollins does. Rollins responded by stating that he WILL be Wrestlemania if it's the last thing he does.

- Big Show vs. Shining Stars in a handicapped match. Show easily won with a knockout punch and choke slam.

- Jack Gallagher and TJ Perkins vs. Neville and Tony Nese. Gallagher got the submission win over Nese.

- Backstage, Sasha vowed to be in Bayley's corner for the match against Charlotte. However, Stephanie appeared and said Sasha would have to worry about Nia Jax at Fastlane.

- Samoa Joe vs. Cesaro. Cesaro had some impressive moments by picking up Joe but it wasn't enough and Joe picked up the win. After the match, Joe cut a promo but was jumped by Sami Zayn. Zayn jumped off the stage onto Joe until security broke them up.

- The show ended with the Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns contract signing. Strowman told Foley to leave and called Foley pathetic. Foley got angry and said he is tired of being disrespected. Strowman got in Foley's face and Reigns came out. The two of them got into a fight at ringside and it spilled out into the crowd. Reigns speared Strowman through the barricade. They went back into the ring and Strowman threw Reigns into the turnbuckle corner, the impact causing the pad and ropes to collapse. Strowman left but Reigns recovered and signed the contract for Fastlane.







