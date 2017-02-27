WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Big update on status of Big Show vs. Shaq
Posted by Aaron Rift on 02/27/2017 at 04:00 PM

On his latest podcast, Shaq was asked about the rumors that the proposed match with Big Show for Wrestlemania 33 has been cancelled. Here is what Shaq said:

"That's probably right. It's not my fault, that's all you need to know. It ain't my fault. It's not totally off yet but it's not looking good. But it doesn't matter, I'm still working out and I still look better than Big Show. I'll still meet him where-ever he wants to meet me."

You can check out the podcast below: The Wrestlemania comments start at about 23:30:









Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Dana Brooke responds to botch on RAW
  • WWE RAW results for 2/27/17
  • Reactions to Beth Phoenix entering WWE HOF
  • Big update on status of Big Show vs. Shaq
  • Beth Phoenix officially announced for WWE HOF
  • Cena Reacts To WrestleMania Rumors
  • Possible RAW spoiler; Producer on Reigns' critics
  • Update on Hardys possibly returning to WWE
  • Triple H's in-ring return to action
  • More Details On Kelly Kelly's WWE Return
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Fastlane 2017 on March 5th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]