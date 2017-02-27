WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Possible RAW spoiler; Producer on Reigns' critics
Posted by Aaron Rift on 02/27/2017 at 11:39 AM

- According to PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is in Green Bay, Wisconsin for tonight's WWE RAW taping.

There is talk about having Flair on tonight's show to get involved in the Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair feud.

- WWE producer and former superstar Road Dogg commented on fans that don't like Roman Reigns with the following tweets:













