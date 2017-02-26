Triple H's in-ring return to action

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 02/26/2017 at 11:56 PM

Whether or not Seth Rollins will be ready in time for Wrestlemania 33, Triple H is now being advertised to wrestle at a live event in Buffalo on March 10th and Toronto on March 11th. Finn Balor is also being advertised for the Toronto show.












