More Details On Kelly Kelly's WWE Return

Kelly Kelly announced earlier this week that she would be returning for this year’s WrestleMania 33 event and WWE Hall of Fame induction Ceremony.

The former WWE Diva appeared on the Sirius XM show Conversation with Maria Menounos and was asked about all the rumors that have surfaced after she was backstage at RAW just two weeks ago.

“I don’t know if I’m gonna be wrestling, per se, but I will be at Mania.” Adding, “I will be at Mania, I will be at Hall of Fame and I’m gonna do some Axxess signings.”

Kelly tip-toed around saying she’d be inducting a friend into the WWE Hall of Fame, but Maria Menounos hinted that she already knew because she’s helping women prepare her style for the event.

Kelly also noted she was repeatedly asked about her interest in a return last week — admitting Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano was one of the people asking. She told Carrano, “I would come back for like a run, ya’know, a mini-run or something.”

To add to this, WWE has been in talks with Kelly about returning to the company as a wrestler and to also star on Total Divas. Furthermore, her role with the E! reality show WAGS would not interfere with her returning to WWE.

