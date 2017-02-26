Hardy Vows To Delete MeekMahan's Teams

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/26/2017

While speaking with Sportskeeda, Matt Hardy discussed his plan to gain “total domination” of the tag team scene. When asked how it was going, Hardy responded, “WONDERFULLY. I will DELETE the Bucks of Youth on April 1st at ROH, and all of MeekMahan’s tag teams will follow.”

Matt’s remark about deleting MeekMahan’s tag teams is a very interesting response, as his contract with Impact Wrestling expired sometime this week. It’s been rumored for several months now that WWE has interest in bringing in The Hardy Boyz for one last run with the company. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the team moving forward.

Click here for the full interview.

