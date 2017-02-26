WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Bret Hart Comments On Donald Trump
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/26/2017 at 02:31 PM

In an interview with Forbes.com, Bret Hart talked about meeting Donald Trump during Wrestlemania 4 and 5 and here are the highlights..

On meeting Donald Trump: “I do remember meeting ‘The Donald.’ He seemed to really enjoy the WrestleMania 4 battle royal. He watched me take a very hard front turnbuckle bump and it seemed to stun him that I wasn’t seriously hurt. Backstage, Trump gave me a big smile and a handshake. A few minutes later, I asked him if he could pose with my dad, myself and the Anvil for a photo. He was very nice about it, even allowing us to take several shots. I liked him. The next year, when I met him again backstage, he asked how the photo from the year before had turned out. He offered to do another and so, yet again, we took a nice photo together. He was always nice and had a long memory. I held him in high regard.”

On Linda McMahon in Trump’s administration: “Having Linda McMahon involved on such a high level as the Head of Small Business shows its a very important position to handle in regards to the small business owners, who are the ones turning the wheel every day. It’s also important to realize that both Linda and Vince started at the same level as everyone else when it comes to small business. With the help of Linda, hopefully we will see small business owners cut through the red tape and make it easier to operate, hire staff, create jobs, and offer new products and growth annually. With that in mind, this will send a strong message, not only to Canada but worldwide, that it is very important to help small business owners right from the start; to help set them up to succeed rather than fail due to restrictions, taxes and state and county regulations.”

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Triple H's in-ring return to action
  • More Details On Kelly Kelly's WWE Return
  • Hardy Vows To Delete MeekMahan's Teams
  • Roderick Strong Comments On Joining WWE
  • Bret Hart Comments On Donald Trump
  • WWE Says Rollins Unlikely To Compete At WM
  • Report: WWE Signs Female Olympic Weightlifter
  • Owens attacks Jericho at live event (video)
  • Lesnar And Jericho Appearing On RAW?
  • Tom Phillips involved in online controversy
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Fastlane 2017 on March 5th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]