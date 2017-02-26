WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > WWE Says Rollins Unlikely To Compete At WM
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/26/2017 at 02:22 PM

As many of you are aware, Seth Rollins is set to appear for a sit-down interview on this Monday’s episode of RAW to address the status of his knee injury that he suffered at the hands of Samoa Joe a couple weeks back. WWE has released their preview for RAW and they mentioned that Rollins is “unlikely” to complete at WrestleMania the year.

“Save for posting a series of “Fight Club” quotes on Instagram for the past few Monday nights, Seth Rollins has been relatively quiet concerning his condition following Samoa Joe’s ambush that tore The Architect’s right MCL.

At this point, it seems unlikely that Rollins will be able to compete at this year’s WrestleMania. That would mean that the former WWE Champion will miss his second consecutive Show of Shows, this time thanks to Triple H’s “Destroyer.” Will Rollins confirm this unfortunate news, or will he have another message entirely for The Cerebral Assassin and The Samoan Submission Specialist?”

It is very possible WWE is only teasing Rollins’ is unlikely to complete to create buzz and draw more attention to the storyline. At last word, Dave Meltzer reported Rollins is considered “good” for WrestleMania. We will keep you updated if we hear otherwise.

