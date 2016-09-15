WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Report: WWE Signs Female Olympic Weightlifter
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/25/2017 at 09:11 PM

WWE has signed Olympic weightlifter Isabel Lahela to developmental contract, according to Squared Circle Sirens.

Isabel is a 22 year old Toronto, Canada native and she won the 48kg weightlifting Junior Ontario Championship back in 2014. She started training with Ashley Sixx and Kris Chambers in 2016 and later took part in the WWE tryouts in September.

Isabel is set to report to the WWE Performance Center sometime in April.

