WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Owens attacks Jericho at live event (video)
Posted by Aaron Rift on 02/25/2017 at 03:56 PM

WWE posted a storyline update on Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens with the following statement:

REGENSBURG, Ger. – On Saturday night, Universal Champion Kevin Owens laid waste to his former friend, the already injured United States Champion Chris Jericho, in the midst of WWE Live’s Road to WrestleMania Tour through Germany.

Due to injuries sustained last week at the hands of Owens during the “Festival of Friendship” on Monday Night Raw, Jericho was deemed unable to compete on the tour. Nevertheless, the outspoken Superstar made a surprise appearance on crutches before the crowd in Regensburg, interrupting The Prizefighter’s imminent contest against Roman Reigns. Unamused, KO proceeded to unleash another ruthless attack on his erstwhile best friend.

Will Owens suffer any fallout for his actions? How will this affect Jericho on The Road to WrestleMania? Find out Monday night at 8/7 C on Raw, when The Prizefighter’s WWE Fastlane opponent, Goldberg, is scheduled to appear.

@chrisjerichofozzy gets an unfortunate surprise from an "old friend."

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on










Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Report: WWE Signs Female Olympic Weightlifter
  • Owens attacks Jericho at live event (video)
  • Lesnar And Jericho Appearing On RAW?
  • Tom Phillips involved in online controversy
  • Shaq Backing Out Of WrestleMania Match?
  • Alexa Bliss Opens Up About Life Threatening Disorder
  • First Matches Announced For UK Tour
  • Student's Kill List Inspired By Jericho?
  • Kelly Kelly Comments On Return Rumors
  • Ryback On How WWE Treats Talent
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Fastlane 2017 on March 5th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]