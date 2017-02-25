WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Lesnar And Jericho Appearing On RAW?
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/25/2017 at 11:57 AM

This Monday’s episode of RAW will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin and it’s already turning out to be a big show. Seth Rollins has been announced for a sit down interview on the show and he may not be the only returning Superstar to the event.

It’s being said that with this being the go-home show for the March 5th WWE Fastlane event, both Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho could possibly make appearances on television to further their storylines. Brock was advertised for last week’s show, but didn’t appear in front of the live crowd. Jericho was kept off television to sell his injuries from the Kevin Owen’s attack two weeks ago.

Lesnar and Jericho are both being advertised for the show on the WWE’s events page, so unless something changes it looks like both will be making appearances.

