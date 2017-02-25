WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Tom Phillips involved in online controversy
Posted by Aaron Rift on 02/25/2017 at 01:28 AM

The social media accounts of WWE announcer Tom Phillips have gone private/protected after a woman posted a screenshot of text messages that he allegedly sent her. She is claiming that he was trying to get involved with her and she only recently found out that he was engaged. Here is what she wrote and you can also see the screenshots (which are NSFW) below:













