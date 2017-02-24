WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Alexa Bliss Opens Up About Life Threatening Disorder
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/24/2017 at 11:53 AM

While speaking with Jonathan Coachman on ESPN, Alex Bliss talked about her troubled childhood when she had an eating disorder that nearly claimed her life on two different occasions.

Bliss noted that on one occasion she was hospitalized and told she only had 24 hours to live. She was forced to stay awake because if she fell asleep, she would end up going into cardiac arrest.

Bliss also mentioned that she is in a happier place and would rather have her curves and strength over being 80 pounds and in the frail condition she was in at the time. She hopes to raise awareness of eating disorders by being open about it and letting young girls know that they don’t have to look like the models featured in magazines to be considered beautiful.



RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Shaq Backing Out Of WrestleMania Match?
  • Alexa Bliss Opens Up About Life Threatening Disorder
  • First Matches Announced For UK Tour
  • Student's Kill List Inspired By Jericho?
  • Kelly Kelly Comments On Return Rumors
  • Ryback On How WWE Treats Talent
  • Update On "Loser Leaves NXT" Spoiler
  • Savage Had Gun Pulled On Him Once?
  • News Regarding Harper vs. AJ Styles Match
  • Details On Naomi's Injury And How Serious It Is
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Fastlane 2017 on March 5th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]