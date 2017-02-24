WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  First Matches Announced For UK Tour
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/24/2017 at 11:09 AM

The following matches have been announced for the upcoming WWE UK tour:

* May 4th – Glasgow, Scotland: Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and Wolfgang vs. Pete Dunne, Joseph Connors and Tyson T-Bone

* May 11th – Sheffield, England: Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and Sam Gradwell vs. Pete Dunne, Joseph Connors and James Drake

* May 12th – Newcastle, England: Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and Saxon Huxley vs. Pete Dunne, Joseph Connors and James Drake

PWInsider reports that these will be Smackdown branded events.

  
