  Student's Kill List Inspired By Jericho?
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/23/2017 at 07:58 PM

A middle school student in Poinciana, Florida apparently decided to make a “kill list” and bring it to class earlier this week, according to News 13 in Orlando. The report claims that the list was inspired by watching WWE Superstar Chris Jericho on weekly WWE programming.

The “kill list” mostly included other kids on the school football team, saying that he wanted to shoot them. Deputies contacted the family of the student who created the list and claimed the boy got the idea from watching WWE and mimicking Jericho, who “keeps a list of people he dislikes.”

While the family claims that the boy didn’t have any intentions on harming anyone, several parents from the school decided to keep their children home. The school did not go into specifics about what happened or whether any disciplinary action was taken. However, the school did sent out an automated call to parents and guardians saying, “We are conducting a thorough investigation to ensure that proper measures are taken.”

