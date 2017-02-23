WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Update On "Loser Leaves NXT" Spoiler
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/23/2017 at 01:41 PM

As noted in our spoiler report, “The Drifter” Elias Samson was forced to leave NXT after he lost against Kassius Ohno in a “Loser Leaves NXT” match Wednesday night. This left many wondering what’s next for the “former” NXT Superstar.

Bryan Alvarez mentioned on today’s installment of Wrestling Observer Radio that this was done as a way to write him off NXT television for an eventual main roster call up. Dave Meltzer speculated that he could possibly debut at the RAW after WrestleMania. The company has NXT taped up until the NXT Takeover: Orlando event, so it’s very unlikely he would debut beforehand.

