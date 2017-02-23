Savage Had Gun Pulled On Him Once?

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/23/2017

During an appearance on Eric Bischoff's podcast, Jake Roberts told a story about how Miss Elizabeth's parents reacted to the angle where he slapped her at the 1991 Tuesday in Texas PPV:

“The other bad time I had with Randy (Savage) is when they had me slap Elizabeth. You can imagine what that was like,” Roberts said. “That wasn’t even funny. That angle that we did with the snake bite and Elizabeth should have went on. We should have gone to WrestleMania with that, but we didn’t. I was like, ‘Why in the hell isn’t this being strung out?’ Bottom line was Elizabeth’s grandparents and parents weren’t smart, okay? Randy had promised them that Elizabeth would never, ever get physically involved or hurt during his wrestling career and yet she just got slapped. Randy and her went back to visit her grandparents and the old man pulled a gun on him and said, 'Don’t you even think about coming in the house!'"

He said that Elizabeth’s grandfather continued with, “‘Don’t come back! Don’t come back! Our little girl did get hurt! Be a man of your word!’ All of that stuff. Randy got kicked out and he had to make it up to them right away and that meant cleaning my clock.”

Click here for the full interview.

