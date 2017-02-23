  NoDQ.com > WWE > News Regarding Harper vs. AJ Styles Match

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


02/23/2017

WWE has announced Luke Harper will face AJ Styles next week for the #1 contender spot at WrestleMania in a match against Bray Wyatt for the WWE Title. They had a Battle Royal this past Tuesday to determine the opponent for Bray but the idea was for Styles and Harper to hit the floor at the same time to setup the singles match.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it is very clear that Bray will be competing at WrestleMania against Orton and the storyline to crown the new #1 contender is being done to hide that. The Observer also noted that there is always the possibility that WWE could add Harper to the match. A Win over Styles’ next week would be a strong indication that do have plans to throw Harper into the Mania’ match.

In regards to Styles’ opponent at WrestleMania, the plan is still for him to face Shane McMahon. The storyline between the two will accumulate over the next month.

