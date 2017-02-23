WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Details On Naomi's Injury And How Serious It Is
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/23/2017 at 09:45 AM

As seen on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live, Naomi vacated the Women’s Title due to a knee injury she suffered during her match against Alexa Bliss at the Elimination Chamber event.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Naomi suffered the injury when she did the finishing moonsault maneuver in the match. The injury is said to be similar to the one that Rollins had. At first the company didn’t expect her to miss much time but the injury ended up being more seriously that expected. It is unknown if she will be able to return in time WrestleMania, however recovery shouldn’t be very long.

In regards to the SmackDown Women’s title picture, it appears that Bliss and Lynch will be working a program again. With Tamina returning to action over the weekend, there is always the possibly that they could toss her into the mix.

