WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Finn Balor gets physical at NXT tapings
Posted by Aaron Rift on 02/22/2017 at 10:59 PM

Finn Balor appeared at tonight's NXT tapings by making the save for Shinsuke Nakamura, who was being double teamed by Bobby Roode and Andrade “Cien” Almas. Balor cut a promo afterwards and said he wasn't medically cleared yet but would be soon. You can check out video and photos below:













Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Finn Balor gets physical at NXT tapings
  • Spoiler: New match for NXT Takeover: Orlando
  • Spoiler: Result of "Loser leaves NXT" match
  • Jericho Appears For First Time Since Betrayal
  • The Rock Gives Kevin Owens High Praise
  • Road Dogg Comments On Fans Being Negative
  • Mick Foley Critical Of SD Live Battle Royal
  • The Rock Explains Why He Called CM Punk
  • WWE SD Live results for 2/21/17
  • The Latest Regarding RAW Women's Title Plans
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Fastlane 2017 on March 5th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]