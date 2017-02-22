WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Spoiler: New match for NXT Takeover: Orlando
Posted by Aaron Rift on 02/22/2017 at 09:46 PM

At tonight's NXT tapings, it was announced that the Authors of Pain would be defending the tag team titles against DIY and The Revival at NXT Takeover: Orlando. It will be an elimination match.









