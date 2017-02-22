Jericho Appears For First Time Since Betrayal

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/22/2017 at 06:21 PM

Chris Jericho made his first WWE appearance since being attacked by Kevin Owens on last week’s episode of RAW.

Jericho appeared at the WWE Live Event in Düsseldorf, Germany today and cut a promo. He was using crutches to get around and was also sporting a neck brace. Jericho told the audience that he will get Owens back for betraying him.




