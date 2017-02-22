The Rock Gives Kevin Owens High Praise

Appreciate The Champ himself, Kevin Owens stopping by "The People's Hood" to say hello. People's Hood is the nickname for my dressing rooms. We had a good laugh about the story of when I was training for my WWE comeback and title run (2012) I was training with Kurt Hawkins and Joe Hennig. After our workout, me and Kurt were chopping it up about great independent wrestlers. I said "Dude I just saw this guy last night on YouTube named Kill Steen or something like that. He's amazing." Kurt said, "That's my good friend Kevin Owens". I said "We'll tell your friend he's bad ass and I hope WWE signs him." Now 5yrs later and relentless hard work, he's WWE Universal Champion. I like when good things happen to good hard working people. He's an asshole though for growing a better beard than I can. #RAW #StaplesCenter #PeoplesHood #UniversalChamp #KevinOwens #FightingWithMyFamily

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:34am PST