  NoDQ.com > WWE > The Rock Gives Kevin Owens High Praise
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/22/2017 at 05:08 PM

The Rock wrote a post on Instagram about Kevin Owens and here is what he said:

Appreciate The Champ himself, Kevin Owens stopping by "The People's Hood" to say hello. People's Hood is the nickname for my dressing rooms.

We had a good laugh about the story of when I was training for my WWE comeback and title run (2012) I was training with Kurt Hawkins and Joe Hennig. After our workout, me and Kurt were chopping it up about great independent wrestlers. I said "Dude I just saw this guy last night on YouTube named Kill Steen or something like that. He's amazing." Kurt said, "That's my good friend Kevin Owens". I said "We'll tell your friend he's bad ass and I hope WWE signs him." Now 5yrs later and relentless hard work, he's WWE Universal Champion.

I like when good things happen to good hard working people.

He's an asshole though for growing a better beard than I can.

