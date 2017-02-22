WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Road Dogg Comments On Fans Being Negative
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/22/2017 at 02:08 PM

Former DX member Road Dogg posted the following on his Facebook page:

So I love wrestling fans, I do not, however, care much for the negativity of the “smart mark” or the “Hardcore fan” and there is a difference. .5% of the viewing audience takes to social media to reply/ comment and “join the conversation”. That’s half of 1 % of viewers so when we say the vocal minority, we really mean minority. It seems that they’re always negative and even when their faves aren’t perfect they’re quick to pounce. If passion for the business is all of our common ground, that’s a positive. If you and I both LOVE wrestling, lets acknowledge that positive. Positivity is the key to happiness so what are we doing? Let’s be honest, you and I are going to watch the shows, if you’re a fan and don’t have the network, I question your fandom because of all the great content and old footage of great wrestling. Why do we spoil it for ourselves with the negative replies and responses? Smile and love wrestling. #OUDK

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Finn Balor gets physical at NXT tapings
  • Spoiler: New match for NXT Takeover: Orlando
  • Spoiler: Result of "Loser leaves NXT" match
  • Jericho Appears For First Time Since Betrayal
  • The Rock Gives Kevin Owens High Praise
  • Road Dogg Comments On Fans Being Negative
  • Mick Foley Critical Of SD Live Battle Royal
  • The Rock Explains Why He Called CM Punk
  • WWE SD Live results for 2/21/17
  • The Latest Regarding RAW Women's Title Plans
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Fastlane 2017 on March 5th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]